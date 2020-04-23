Local businesses collect ‘Letters of Love’ for senior citizens during COVID-19

The Shops at Carriage Crossing and Home Instead Senior Care is launching Send Senior Citizens Love, an initiative to send positive messages to seniors in quarantine.

• WHO – The Shops at Carriage Crossing shopping center and Home Instead Senior Care are partnering to send senior citizens letters of love during this transitional time.

• WHAT – Send Senior Citizens Love is an initiative that aims to share words of care and encouragement with local seniors. Residents are encouraged to write letters or draw pictures for Memphis-area seniors. These will be delivered weekly and safely to local facilities through Home Instead Senior Care.

• WHEN – The program begins at 11 a.m. on Friday, Apr. 24 and will remain open until further notice.

• WHY – Many seniors are lonely during this time due to quarantine-based

restrictions. The Shops at Carriage Crossing and Home Instead Senior Care

are working to deliver positive, hope-filled messages to these valued

community members.

• WHERE – Participants can either mail their letters to 4674 Merchants Park Circle, Suite 432, Collierville, TN, 38017, or drop them into the property’s onsite mailbox, located near Barnes & Noble, 4610 Merchants Park Circle, Suite 521, Collierville, TN 38017.