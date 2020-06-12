Local Farmers’ Markets gearing up for return

The season for fresh fruits and vegetables has arrived and you cannot get much fresher than straight from local farmers.



The Germantown Farmers’ Market returns to C.O. Franklin Park, 7725 Poplar Pike on June 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.



The Farmers’ Market will run every Thursday through August 29. Local vendors will be selling fresh fruits, vegetables and other quality locally produced goods.

Germantown’s Farm Park Farmers’ Market is a producer-only market, so you are assured that your vendors and their partners are directly involved in growing or making the product.



“Our farmers market is traditionally all about interacting and visiting with our community, but first and foremost we are a food resource. To that end, the market will implement some safety precautions for this season. The team at the Farm Park has worked diligently with the farmers and vendors to ensure a safe and successful market experience this summer,” said Pam Beasley, Germantown Parks and Recreation Director.



We will encourage our customers to take these simple steps to help keep everyone safe and healthy:



Please try to make your visit as short as possible, to allow for more customers to come into the market, and keep the human contact low.



Please practice socially spacing by keeping a distance of 6+ feet from other customers and vendors.



Wearing a mask is encouraged.



Bringing your own shopping bags is recommended.



All non-essential activities have been canceled until further notice (hopefully, we can progressively start back later this summer).This includes our kids activities, live music, and cooking/gardening demonstrations.



Public seating areas will not be available.



Vendor spacing will be increased.



And, YES, we will have plenty of hand sanitizer for you and our vendors!

These might be unprecedented times, but fresh and healthy food is ripe for the pickin’ at the Farm Park Farmer’s Market. Come get your harvest! Your family will thank you.



Also remember this — being outside, active and getting a good dose of fresh air every day is important. Still just a short walk to or from the Bobby Lanier Farm Park, patrons are encouraged to explore the trails that connect the parks that collectively form the largest green space in Germantown.

Featured parks include, but are not limited to C.O. Franklin, the Bobby Lanier Farm Park, Morgan Woods Park and Oaklawn Garden.



DUE TO COVID-19, the market has made some adjustments to our usual operating procedures. Your patience and help are needed during this time to keep the market a safe place for all.



Customers should not walk between vendor tents.

The market will close off some parking spaces at this time in order to spread the vendors out. There will be one parking space between each vendor.

The space will be “roped off” to ensure social distancing.



Vendors must wear masks.



Vendors will be spaced at least 8 feet from each other with signs showing where to form a line and what direction the line will go. (look for chalk markings on the ground for line direction) Avoid walking through lines if possible. NOTE: Vendor locations may change weekly.



Shoppers are encouraged to wear masks. Only one family member should attend the market – the market is not considered a social event at this time.

Please keep your children safe at home if you can.

Social Distancing is a must – please keep at least 6 feet from other shoppers; this includes while in line.



Your patience is appreciated if you have to wait in line at some vendor booths. To better serve you, we ask that you have your shopping list and payment ready when it is your turn. While we love to chat with you, we ask that you limit your conversations at this time to your purchases to keep the line moving.



Please read all signage at the market to better assist with you while shopping.



Please respect each other’s space. Please, do not be offended if you are asked to back up or move to a safer distance – we want to keep everyone safe and continue to have the best market we can at this time.

• The crops are ready and Farmers’ Markets are beginning to open up around the county.



Collierville’s market opened on May 28 and will remain open from 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday in the rear parking lot at Collierville United Methodist Church.

Vendors include:

A New Life Herbs

Herbal extracts tinctures formulated to help support our body’s natural healing process.

Barefoot Books by Patti

Children’s books, games, and activities with a gardening/green/sustainability theme.

Bill’s Gardening / Happy Daze Worm Farm

Farm fresh vegetables and organic soil products

BL Bakery

Homemade cookies, cinnamon rolls and banana bread

Chequy Bull Dairy (Grasshopper Farms)

Local dairy products including milk, butter, clotted cream, ghee, fried pies, and eggs

Cherry Creek Orchards

Peaches, nectarines, watermelons, and fresh vegetables.Cherry Creek Orchards

Debbie Sew Busy/Richard’s Originals

Handcrafted children’s clothing applique and monogrammed items, bird houses and feeders, garden art and bird baths

Deer Creek Farms

Farm fresh produce, eggs and honey

Faith Farms

Soaps, lotion bars, lip butters and bath bombs

Falcon Ridge Farm

Farm fresh fruits and vegetables, locally grown in Toone, Tenn.

Fenster Farm

Hydroponic vegetables grown locally in Mason

Fresh From the Farm

Homegrown produce, vegetables, preserves, pickles and salsa

Garden Fresh

Pickles, preserves and produce

H&H Farms

Juicy and delicious watermelon and cantaloupe.

La Belle Bakery

Fresh baked breads, rolls and croissants

Las Delicias

Savory and authentic guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortilla chips made in Memphis

Marla’s Garden

Locally grown fresh produce

Mary’s Creek Farm

Fresh produce, eggs, flowers, and potted plants (herbs and vegetables)

Nature’s Pup Bakery

Natural dog treats with no artificial preservatives or dyes. Gluten-free and grain-free options available

New Way Aquaponic Farms

Aquaponic vegetables and herbs and fish tea fertilizer.New Way

Paradise Seafood

Fresh, wild caught Gulf seafood, smoked tuna dip, crab cakes, and Cajun favorites.

Collierville Farmers Market Quilts

Handmade pottery by Wes

Renaissance Farms

Grass-finished beef and lamb, pasture poultry, forest raised pork, free range eggs

Ripley Produce

Specialize in heirloom tomatoes, peaches, squash, cucumbers, jams and jellies grown/produced in Ripley, Tenn.

Skip’s Woodturning

Pepper mills, bowls, ice cream scoops, wine stoppers, screwdrivers, letter openers, and more, handmade in Millington

STARR Baked Goods

Fresh baked bread loaves, rolls, cookies, cinnamon rolls and brownies

Sugar Maple Farm

Microgreens, cut flowers and eggs

TN Roots CBD

Oils, salves, tinctures, CBD products. TN Roots CBD Email TN Roots CBD Facebook TN Roots CBD Instagram

Tree Hugger Handmade Skincare

Lip balms and handmade soaps and lotions with healing properties for eczema and skin problems

Vu’s Family Farm

Farm fresh vegetables, locally grown in Toone, Tenn.

Your Personal Chef

Nutritious and delicious meals for you and your family! Using locally grown products whenever possible guarantees the freshest tasting dishes possible