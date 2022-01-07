Local option sales tax revenue up 29 percent

Germantown announced last week that it received $1,206,184 in local option sales tax revenue from the state in December, which is 29 percent over budget expectations.



Sales tax reports from the state are delayed by two months, the growth reflects increased local spending during the month of October.



Making up an estimated 24 percent of budgeted city revenues, sales tax helps fund Germantown Police and Fire departments.



Sales tax revenue also helps fund maintenance of parks and greenways, special events and more.



The minimum combined 2021 sales tax rate for Germantown, Tennessee is 9.75 percent.



This is the total of state, county and city sales tax rates. The Tennessee sales tax rate is currently 7 percent. The County sales tax rate is 2.25 percent. The Germantown sales tax rate is 0.5 percent.



MORE CITY NEWS:



• Germantown is preparing to enter into a $141,608 annual contract with Herbi-Systems to provide herbicide and fertilizer treatment for lake maintenance and weed control at 10 municipal locations.



The services will consist of three herbicide applications on 28 acres of greenway.



Five herbicide applications and three fertilizer applications were applied on selected athletic fields, common grounds, medians and municipal grounds.



• Next week, the city will accept more than $8,000 in donations from the Friends of the Library for the Germantown Library.



• The city will authorize the purchase of radios and associated equipment in the amount of $425,887 from Motorola Solutions.



Most of the radios being replaced were put into service in 2013.



“Radio replacements will improve public safety, staff safety and interoperability with Memphis and Shelby County radio systems,” according to staff reports.