Local students sign Letters of Intent

St. George’s Independent School was one of several local schools to celebrate students who made collegiate commitments last month.

Livi Tanzer will take her soccer talents to the field at Gardner Webb University to play soccer.

Walker Stearns will hit the courts as a member of the esteemed University of Mississippi men’s tennis team. State champion Allison Newman will cross the finish line for the University of Missouri’s cross country team.

Nora Burton will be scoring goals as a member of Lee University’s soccer team.

Madison Bishop will see nothing but net for the University of Mississippi’s soccer team.