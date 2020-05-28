Manuel named Southwest Core superintendent of year

The Germantown Municipal School District has announced that Superintendent Jason Manuel was named the Southwest Core’s Superintendent of the Year.



Jason Manuel, the first superintendent of Germantown Municipal Schools, is a product himself of Germantown schools and has served as an educator in the community he loves for the past 25 years.



During his time as a classroom instructor at Houston High School, he taught Horticulture, Environmental Science, Ecology, Biology, Journalism, and served as the assistant boys and girls soccer coach.



In 2008, he became an assistant principal at Houston High School, and then in 2011, Manuel was named the principal of Houston Middle School.

In January 2014, Manuel was hired as the first Superintendent of Germantown Municipal Schools.



Under his helm, the District has seen numerous achievements and has risen to being the #1 highest rated school district in Tennessee (Niche.com, 2019).



A collective of schools already rich with accolades, Germantown Municipal School District has grown to see substantial improvements in its academic scores, invested over 63 million dollars in facilities, and created a new vibrant and inclusive culture for staff.



For his exemplary work around community engagement, Mr. Manuel was awarded the National School Public Relations Association’s Superintendents to Watch Award. He was also awarded the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association A. F. Bridges Award for integrity, ethics and support of the GMSD’s prolific athletic department.



For two consecutive years, GMSD has been awarded the NAMM Best Communities for Music Education—which is awarded to districts that display outstanding commitment to music education.



Superintendent Manuel’s passion for the arts is echoed in the creation of an orchestra program, Fine Arts Academy, and evident in capital investments made at each school.



For the past five years, GMSD has also been named a Top Workplace by the Commercial Appeal which illustrates his sincere commitment to his staff.

Besides the awards, Manuel has also served in various leadership positions across the state. Superintendent Jason Manuel will represent the Southwest Region and is one of eight finalists to become Tennessee’s Superintendent of the Year.



“Superintendent Manuel has always been an innovative leader willing to explore new solutions to old problems. His willingness to think outside the box has led to many of the creative systems and programs put in place that make the Germantown Municipal School District one of the top school districts in the State of Tennessee,” said Deputy Superintendent Josh Cathey.



“He is an innovative, empowering leader who has created an excellent educational institution for the students of Germantown. I am proud to have been a part of this journey and he has helped me to become a better leader. He is a true leader who always puts students first. This is a well-deserved recognition,” said Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning, and Assessment Teresa Price.



“Superintendent Manuel encompasses all the qualities of a true innovative leader. He ensures equity and access for all students. This award is deserved and I’m grateful to serve under his leadership,” said Assistant Superintendent of Exceptional Student Education Sarah Huffman.

“I always feel supported by Mr. Manuel when I make difficult decisions. Having that support makes things easier when those decisions are made,” said Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Chauncey Bland. “I am proud to work under the leadership of Jason Manuel as GMSD’s superintendent. His well-rounded and extensive knowledge of district operations is impressive,” echoed Assistant Superintendent of Finance Kevin Jones.