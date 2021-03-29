Memphis opens vaccinations to all adults over 16

The City of Memphis is now operating public COVID-19 Vaccination Sites, Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointment sign-up links will now be released on Fridays at noon for appointments for the subsequent week.



Vaccination appointments in Shelby County are now open to all adults over the age of 16.

Citizens should not arrive more than an hour before the scheduled appointment time.

Citizens who do not have an appointment will be turned away. Persons under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent of guardian in order to be vaccinated.

The parent or guardian will be required to show ID and complete and sign a consent form on-site for their child to be vaccinated.



To schedule an appointment, visit covid19.memphistn.gov. Citizens without internet access can call 901-222-SHOT(7468) between the hours of 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Seven days a week.

The vaccination site at Germantown Baptist Church (9450 Poplar Avenue) will be open Monday, March 29 through Thursday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, March 31, the hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you need a first dose Pfizer appointment at GBC, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050e44aaae2aaaf58-germantown2.

If you need a second dose Pfizer appointment at GBC, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050e44aaae2aaaf58-germantown3.