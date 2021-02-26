Pipeline bursts create major headaches for everyone on the worksite. If the pipeline bursts, it could injure someone and the mess would be insurmountable. That’s why industrial workers should read about these methods for preventing pipeline leaks.

Use Expansion Joints

Luckily, there is assistive technology available to prevent pipeline leaks. Expansion joints allow the pipes to grow when a warm liquid flows through them. The joints alleviate pressure, limiting the possibility of leaks. Expansion joints also help deal with vibrations and noise coming from the pipes. With these features, you can lessen the likelihood of a problem. But you should still know the signs of a failed expansion joint, just in case.

Some pipes are buried underground. But you can acquire some helpful tools to prevent leaks there, too. You can get larger hoses to expel any excess materials.

Avoid Corrosion

Another method for preventing pipeline leaks is to avoid corrosion. Now, this is easier in a commercial setting compared to an industrial one. Still, that doesn’t mean you should avoid maintenance for either one. Start by making sure the pipes are aligned correctly. Also, keep the pipes as clean as possible. Dig around the pipe to prevent debris from making its way inside.

Train Your Employees

Everyone working near a pipeline needs to be laser focused. Supervisors must train their workers to ensure they know what they’re doing. Show them each part of the pipeline and explain its function. Also, teach them the proper maintenance tips they should follow while working in the area. Finally, run regular inspections to make sure everything looks as it should.

Pipeline leaks are incredibly dangerous. If there’s gas or another hazardous liquid flowing through the pipe, it can very hazardous to workers and the nearby environment. For this reason, you should follow the steps above and limit the likelihood of leaks.