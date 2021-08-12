No matter how well you treat your car, there will always be the possibility of having something wrong with it. There are just simply too many moving parts and road hazards that it is almost impossible not to encounter some sort of problem while driving. It can help a lot to know what you can commonly expect to face while on the road to combat this. Here are the most common car problems and how to fix them.

Worn Brake Pads

Worn brake pads are an unfortunate but common occurrence with car maintenance. Brakes naturally wear down over time, which is why it is so important to keep up with their maintenance. The trick to ensuring your safety is to catch the problem before it becomes a problem. It should be noted that if there is a factory defect in the brake pad, then it may wear down at a faster rate than normal. Take your car to a mechanic if you suspect that your brake pads are worn.

Uneven Tire Wear

While many flat tires are often due to external forces, they could also be attributed to defects in the tire or the tire bearing itself. Some of the typical symptoms that one can expect from uneven tire wear include a vibrating steering wheel while speeding up and having the steering wheel pull in a specific direction. If either one of these symptoms is present in your car, you may be at risk of being in an accident due to uneven tire wear. To fix it, you will need to examine your tires, and replace them if necessary.

Suspension Problems

While a bit rarer than tire and brake problems, suspension problems are a somewhat common occurrence in most vehicles. However, this usually happens after vehicles have either been manufactured with a defect or if they have been driven for a long time. In either case, if you are experiencing a lot of vibrations and bumping, it may be time to have your suspension looked at.

While there may be many other common car problems to consider, these are certainly the most common you can expect to encounter after enough driving. In all cases, it is important to make sure that every part of your car is in the best shape possible. This will, in turn, lower your mechanic visit frequency and costs overall!