Municipalities team up to offer COVID-19 vaccine

Germantown and Collierville are working cooperatively with the Shelby County Health Department to open an additional regional COVID-19 vaccination distribution site in Germantown at Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Ave.

The vaccination site is set to be operational beginning on Monday, Feb. 1. The start date is tentative and will greatly depend on the number of vaccines that the Health Department receives from the State of Tennessee.

“Staff has worked round the clock for weeks to put a plan in place that allows Germantown and Collierville to be a part of the solution and to help put an end to the pandemic that continues to impact the health of our businesses and neighbors,” said Germantown City Administrator Patrick Lawton.

An additional announcement will be made once there is a final decision regarding an operation schedule.Germantown Baptist Church has been a willing and generous partner in this endeavor.

It is important for the public to understand that while the church is providing the location and staff from Germantown and Collierville are planning to operate the site, all questions related to scheduling a vaccination appointment must be directed to the Shelby County Health Department at (901) 222-SHOT.

Municipal and church staff are not participating in scheduling and cannot provide information regarding vaccine availability.

“As you can imagine, this is a huge undertaking,” said Germantown Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director John Selberg. “We are just as eager as our neighbors to finalize our plan and we committed to sharing additional information with the public as soon as it is confirmed,” he added.

• In related news: The Shelby County Health Department will begin administering second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to those vaccinated between Dec. 28, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021 at the Germantown Baptist Church, beginning Feb. 2.

Individuals who received the Moderna vaccine at 1826 Sycamore View Road or 2400 Union Ave. at Lindenwood Church are eligible to get their second dose by appointment at one of three locations.

Vaccines will be provided only to those who received first doses during the Dec. 28, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021 timeframe.

The locations, dates and times are shown below. Please do not schedule an appointment if you have not already received a first dose of vaccine.

First dose appointments for those currently eligible to be vaccinated will be offered in February with separate signup links.

The vaccination site at Germantown Baptist Church (9450 Poplar Ave.) will be open Feb. 2 through Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 4 pm. To schedule an appointment at Germantown Baptist Church, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/SecondDoseGermantown.The other vaccination sites include Appling Emissions Station (2355 Appling City Cove) which will be open Jan. 27 through Jan. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 30, the hours of operation for the Appling site will be 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment at Appling Emissions Station, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/SecondDoseAppling. An additional vaccination site will be available at the Pipkin Building (940 Early Maxwell Boulevard) on Feb. 2 through Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment at the Pipkin Building, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/SecondDosePipkin.Those without internet access or who otherwise need assistance may call the COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline (901) 222-SHOT (7468) for help in setting an appointment.

That line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 7 days per week.Shelby County Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan closely follows the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

Currently the Health Department is vaccinating first responders and health care workers listed in Phases 1A1 and 1A2, funeral/mortuary workers, age 65+ with high-risk medical conditions, and all persons age 75+.

The Health Department will add other vaccination sites throughout the county as the vaccine campaign moves forward.

Please visit the Health Department’s website at http://www.shelby.community/ for the latest information about vaccination availability.