Neighboring CPD gives updated outline to Kroger mass shooting

The Collierville Police Department has released an updated account of the mass shooting that occurred on Sept. 23 inside and outside of the Collierville Kroger at 240 New Byhalia.



Last week, police gave the public a look into an outline of the tragic event.



Reports state that UK Thang, the 29-year-old shooter, arrived at the Kroger on Thursday morning.



He worked as the sole operator and franchise owner of the sushi counter.



After a disagreement with an employee, Thang was called to the manager’s office and asked to leave the store at around 7 a.m., according to reports.



Later in the day, Thang was reportedly at his apartment on Federal Ridge Road, which he shared with his brother.



Around 12:30 p.m., Thang told his brother that he was “going to go get something to eat” before leaving the apartment.



Around 1:30 p.m., he called his brother and told him that this would be the last time that he would talk to him before ending the call abruptly.



He allegedly then pulled up to the front of the Kroger, armed himself with three guns from the rear seat of his vehicle, and entered the store where he started shooting at patrons and employees.



At one point, Thang reportedly exited through the back of the store, where he shot fleeing patrons and employees behind Kroger.



Thang reportedly returned to the rear receiving area of the store where he took his own life. Prior to shooting himself, Thang shot 15 people, including Olivia King, who was killed.



Ten of the victims were employees and the other five were customers.



Thang had ammunition and extra loaded magazines on his person when he was found by police officers.



The three guns used were legally purchased from licensed gun dealers by the suspect at different times over a year-and-a-half period of time. The weapons were identified as: an ATI Omni pistol, a KelTec PMR-30 pistol, and a KelTec CMR-30 rifle.



Thang reportedly worked inside the Kroger since July 2020 and resided in the Antioch area of Tennessee before moving to Collierville. He did not have a criminal history and was cited by Collierville police for illegally parking in a handicap zone in January of this year.



According to Police Chief Dale Lane, “Current findings suggest that the suspect acted alone. No further details will be released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.



“Please keep the victims of this tragic incident in your thoughts and prayers,” he added.



The Shelby County Crime Victims Crisis Center stands ready to support the victims and witnesses of this tragic event. Call 901.222.3950 for more information.