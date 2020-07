The pickleball community in Germantown officially has a new home. On June 26, the Germantown Parks and Recreation Department held a small ribbon cutting ceremony for the new pickleball complex at Cameron Brown Park.

The new courts were in full by Saturday with a pickleball tournament.

ABOVE: Mayor Mike Palazzolo was on hand to check out the new courts.

For more information about the courts, contact JD McMillian at JMcMillian@Germantown-TN.gov or at 901.481.3827.