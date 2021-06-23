News from the Germantown Garden Club

– Germantown Garden Club Awards for 2020-2021

By Brandy Miller

I attended the District 1, New Presidents meeting on June 8 at the Botanic Garden.

Germantown Garden Club, a member of the TFGC, was awarded several awards at that time. Despite covid restrictions, our club continued to thrive via zoom meetings throughout the year.

Here is a list of awards that were presented to the club:

• Club of Excellence

TFGC Award G-3 Therapy Gardens National certificate of appreciation

TFGC Award 25-B National Garden Week 2nd place

TFGC Award 8-A Gardening with Youth 1st place

TFGC Award 16-A3 yearbook 2nd place

TFGC Award 72-A2 press book 2nd place

• Deep South Garden Club Awards

1st Place

4th Grade Nitya Dubal Smokey Bear/Woodsy Owl Poster Contest

2nd Place

2nd grade Param Dubalo Smokey Bear/ Woodsy Owl Poster Contest

These awards show we are a club of hard workers who love the earth and are good environmental stewards.

– National Garden Week

By Brandy Miller

Germantown Garden Club,a member of the TFGC, delivered a beautiful arrangement to the Germantown Library for National Garden Week.

PICTURED TOP LEFT: Accepting the arrangement from club President Brandy Miller is Librarian Lisa Marinos. Flower design was done by club member Gerry Covington.

– Bucket of Gratitude

By Brandy Miller

Germantown Garden Club, a member of the TFGC, presented a bucket of annuals, as gratitude, to the Germantown Fire Department for all they do to keep our city and its citizens safe. PICTURED TOP RIGHT: Accepting the bucket is Firefighter Josh Horton.