Nov. 3 Municipal Election Results

The following vote totals reflect information gathered from the Shelby County Election Commission at press time Tuesday evening.



• Germantown Alderman Pos. 3



Sherrie Hicks – 11,937



Terri Johnson – 9,625



Write-in – 79



• Germantown Alderman Pos. 4



John Paul Miles – 8,934



Roderick Motley – 2,037



Brian Ueleke – 11,225



Write-in – 36



• Germantown Alderman Pos. 5



Jon McCreery – 12,285



Brandon Musso – 9,407



Write-in – 38



• Germantown School Board Pos. 1



Ryan Strain – 18,204



Write-in – 124



• Germantown School Board Pos. 3



Brian Curry – 12,503



Scott Williams – 8,062



Write-in – 38



• Germantown School Board Pos. 5



Amy S. Eoff – 18,729



Write-in – 132



• Collierville Alderman Pos. 3



Harold Curtis Booker – 10,256



Thomas J. Swan – 2,825



John Worley – 10,907



• Collierville Alderman Pos. 4



William Boone – 6,520



William C. Lambert – 1,044



Missy Marshall – 7,589



Rick Rout – 4,060



Scott Rozanski – 3,307



Robert Smith – 1,526



Write-in – 66



• Collierville Alderman Pos. 5



Gregory Frazier – 10,967



John E. Stamps – 12,206



Write-in – 70

• Collierville School Board Position 1

Wanda Gibbs – 21,434

Write-in – 212

• Collierville School Board Position 3

Madan Birla – 2,656

Paul Childers – 9,476

Rachelle Maier – 5,767

Kristina Kelly White – 4,720

Write-in – 69

• Collierville School Board Position 5

Wright Cox – 21,652

Write-in – 152