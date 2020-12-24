Oath of Office

The Nov. 3 election recently yielded two new members and one returning member to the 5-member Germantown Board of Education.

The three members were sworn in last week, with second term member Amy Eoff also being voted the new Chairman of the Board with a 5-0 vote and Ryan Strain being voted the new Tennessee Legislative Network Representative.

Above: Eoff, Pos. 5 (ran unopposed and received 18,729 votes)

Eoff has served in Pos. 5 for the past four years and will be continuing to serve our community for another four-year term.

In 2015, she was awarded the Tennessee PTA Life Achievement Award for her commitment and work to benefit the school community.



• Strain, Pos. 1 (ran unopposed and received 18,204 votes)

Strain will be serving in the seat previously occupied by Linda Fisher.



• Brian Curry, Pos. 3 (ran against one opponent and received 60.6 percent of the votes)

Curry will be serving in the seat previously occupied by Rev. Rebecca Luter.

Curry currently serves as the Legislative Chairman on the board of the Forest Hill PTO and serves as a community advisor for the Farmington Presbyterian Day School.

