Those who experience chronic anxiety understand the mental, emotional, and physical toll that it can take on oneself. Health risks that often accompany anxiety include high blood pressure, heart disease, and breathing problems. Other negative impacts that anxiety can cause include fatigue, muscle aches, panic attacks, headaches, and stomach issues. Due to these negative impacts, it’s important to find ways to help decrease one’s anxiety levels. While you should always consult your doctor if you’re experiencing chronic anxiety, trying out these oils that can help reduce anxiety could be a beneficial, natural solution.

Jasmine

For centuries, jasmine has been used to help decrease stress and anxiety. The scent of jasmine oil is rich and floral. Inhaling the scent of jasmine oil is known for promoting a sense of well-being and calmness while improving one’s mood and energy levels. Unlike other oils, which help reduce anxiety by calming the nervous system, jasmine oil doesn’t cause feelings of drowsiness.

Lavender

Lavender oil has a pleasant and relaxing floral scent. The anxiety-reducing effects of lavender oil are due to its ability to impact the limbic system in the brain, which controls emotions. In addition, the scent of lavender oil has also been reported to mitigate symptoms of anxiety by decreasing one’s blood pressure and respiratory rate.

Chamomile

Chamomile oil is extracted from the flowers of the chamomile plant using a steam distillation process. It has a sweet and fruity scent, which has been known to help reduce levels of anxiety in those who smell it. A few drops of this oil can be added to a diffuser, a warm bath, or massaged into the skin after being diluted with a carrier oil.

CBD oil

One of the many health benefits of CBD oil is reduced anxiety. By activating the serotonin—also known as the happy chemical—receptor, CBD oil can help reduce anxiety levels and regulate one’s mood. Unlike the other oils on this list, the scent of CBD oil isn’t the source of its anti-anxiety effects. Instead, CBD oil’s benefits can be received through consuming it or rubbing it on one’s skin.