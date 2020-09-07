Playgrounds remain closed, but ‘pop-up playtime’ begins

While we understand that the closure of playgrounds in Germantown is an inconvenience for many, the city is committed to following directives from Governor Bill Lee and the Shelby County Health Department which both require that public playgrounds be closed at this time.



As a result of the ongoing playground closures, the Parks and Recreation department has been creative in planning fall programming for children that caters to the need of physical activity and nature play. Beginning September 9, the Germantown Park Ranger Division will be traveling to different parks around the community to provide an alternative outdoor playtime program for children up to age 12. The Pop-Up Playtime program will provide an opportunity for children wanting to enjoy the fresh air and outdoor play in park open spaces. The program will rotate throughout various neighborhood parks every Wednesday through November 18 or until the City is allowed to reopen playgrounds per direction of state and local health officials.



Pop-Up Playtime will be available at both 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Families are asked to choose a time that works best for their schedules. Participants are also asked to attend the Pop-Up Playtime at the park closest to home in an effort to keep program size manageable and safe for everyone. The program will last approximately 30 to 40 minutes and participants should meet at the park pavilion. In the event of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be posted on the Germantown Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

The following safety guidelines must be followed:

Do not attend the program if you or anyone in your household is sick

Masks are required

Social distancing will be practiced

Participants are encouraged to bring extra hand sanitizer

Parents must remain in the park area during the activity (from a visual distance)

The Pop-Up Playtime schedule for the month of September is as follows:

September 9 – Cameron Brown Park

September 16 – Municipal Park

September 23 – Johnson Road Park

September 30 – Bobby Lanier Farm Park

For questions or more information, contact Park Ranger Naturalist Linsday Dolan at LDolan@Germantown-TN.gov.