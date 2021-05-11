Summer is here to stay, and we’re all dying to get outside. Some folks will take a dip in the pool while others will work out in the summer sunshine. Car lovers, on the other hand, will spend the season revamping their wheels to make other drivers jealous. Here are some projects for car enthusiasts to do this summer that’ll fill the time and make their ride feel brand new.

Upgrade the Engine

There are plenty of ways to upgrade your diesel engine. You can start by using diesel fuel additives that’ll lubricate the motor and help it run better. You can also clean out the air injectors so that more oxygen makes its way into the engine, resulting in a more powerful start. If you don’t have a diesel engine, you can still keep it clean and change the oil as frequently as recommended.

Update the Exterior

Nothing looks better than a freshly cleaned car driving down the street in the summer sun. You can clean your car every few weeks, but that takes a lot of supplies, time, and effort. Instead, opt for a deep clean that you won’t need to do as often, and leave your automobile spotless. Use soap and water to get rid of easy spots, but think about buying professional-grade wax for extra shine. Also, be sure to only use a microfiber towel that won’t leave marks as the car dries in the sun.

Paint Job

Maybe this is the summer of big changes for you. One project car enthusiasts can do this summer is paint their vehicles. This job is a little more intense than washing or fixing the engine. You’ll need to ensure you get the right equipment and supplies before starting the job. After you finish, your automobile will look like you just drove it off the lot.