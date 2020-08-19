Property tax rate to remain unchanged

The city’s property tax rate will remain untouched for the upcoming year.



The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen has agreed on second reading to leave the city’s property tax rate at $1.95 per $100 of assessed value for the next fiscal year.



Board members voted 4-1 last week to set the rate, with Alderman Dean Massey dissenting.



“I think we all agree that this is not a time to raise our taxes,” said Alderman Rocky Janda.



In 2018, Germantown reduced the property tax rate from $1.97 for the 2019-20 fiscal year budget.



Massey voted against the rate last week, stating that it remained “too high.”



“I think that the city uses the excessive tax rate to spend too much,” he said. “I personally think it is abusive to the tax payers and I think there is too much waste in the budget. I cant’ support the current tax rate.”



Budget and Financial Services Director Adrienne Royals said the tax rate would generate more than $34 million in revenue, or 60 percent of the city’s general fund revenue.



The board will vote on third and final reading on Aug. 24.