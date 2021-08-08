Pros and Cons of Different Filtration Systems

There are many different home water filtrations out there—so many, in fact, that it can be extremely hard to correctly choose which ones are right for your home situation. To help you with this process, here are the pros and cons of the different filtration systems that are commonly employed in homes today!

Ceramic Filters

Ceramic filters take the idea of high-tech water filtration and smash it on the ground in defiance. This filtration method takes advantage of earthenware and its naturally porous surface to filter water simply and effectively. A lot of manufacturers will coat the ceramic components in colloidal silver, which increases their purifying effectiveness even further. Considering their low cost, however, ceramic filters do have a few major tradeoffs. They are incredibly fragile in most cases and have a higher risk of recontamination.

Pros

Extremely affordable

Accessible anywhere

Effective in removing most bacteria

Long lifespan if cared for properly

Cons

Less effective at removing viruses

Needs to be regularly cleaned

Parts can break easily

Ultraviolet Filtration

Ultraviolet filtration is a somewhat uncommon but astoundingly effective way to sanitize your water. As its namesake might suggest, the process uses EV Radiation to kill any harmful bacteria and microorganisms that may be living in the water. Because the radiation process removes almost all microorganisms from the water, but it lacks any other filtration methods against heavy metals such as iron and aluminum. Thus, if you’re going to use ultraviolet radiation as a purifying process, you’ll need another filtration method to remove heavy metals.

Pros

Effective at removing microbes

Energy efficient

Cons

Cannot completely purify drinking water on its own

High initial cost

Reverse Osmosis

Reverse osmosis is interesting because it uses physical filters—but not in a traditional way. As the name might imply, this method uses various filters in the process of reverse osmosis to force impure water through a barrier. This barrier blocks heavy contaminants such as aluminum and iron, purifying the water to a high degree. One of the major drawbacks associated with reverse osmosis is its high upfront cost and need for regular maintenance. This, however, is balanced out by their small size and easy access. In most cases, these filters can fit under a kitchen sink.

Pros

Removes most contaminants

Easy to use and access

Improves waters taste

Cons

Expensive

Needs frequent maintenance

Removes good minerals

No matter your home situation, good water filtration is vital to any healthy living environment. As such, it’s up to you to measure the pros and cons of different filtration systems for your home use and base your decision on your own environment! As you can see, each different filtration method provides many different benefits and drawbacks.