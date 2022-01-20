Germantown psychiatric facility to expand

A psychiatric facility in Germantown, just south of Winchester Road is looking to expand.

Crestwyn Behavioral Health is seeking to grow from 80 beds to 128 beds due to a “demand of services” and to better “serve the community.”

The city’s Planning Commission Subcommittee was scheduled to discuss the matter on Wednesday night.

Debra Willis, CEO of Crestwyn, said that the expansion will impact the community by providing a $12 million capital investment, $375,000 in incremental annual property tax revenue, between 75 to 100 new jobs paying an average of $65,000 per position and an additional annual estimated community benefit of $500,000.

The project will consist of a new 20,475 square-foot, one-story building, which includes two 24-bed nursing units next to the existing structure at 9485 Crestwyn Hills Cove.

An additional 120 parking spaces will be required for the expansion.

The Germantown Fire Department and Emergency Services reported that it received 128 calls to Crestwyn last year, up from 33 in 2016.

Willis called Crestwyn a “state-of-the-art behavioral health facility that provides care for adolescents, ages 12 to 17, and adults, aged 18 and older, with mental health and substance use disorders.”

The original facility, which was the first-ever local collaboration between Nashville-based Acadia Healthcare, St. Francis Hospital, Baptist Memorial Health Care and Delta Medical Center, was completed in the spring of 2016.