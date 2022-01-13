Puppy Rescue

By Priyanka Phaniraj – Student Reporter

On Dec. 16 at Houston High School, students and teachers were able to take a break from exams and relieve some stress with puppies from The Happidog Animal Rescue.

This is an organization that finds homes for abandoned or homeless dogs around the Memphis Area.

Not only did Houston’s Beta Club welcome five puppies onto the campus but also encouraged other students to volunteer and donate items to the rescue such as bleach, XL puppy pads, wipes, old towels/blankets, and gift cards to Hollywood feed.

The students are excited to host more puppy-play dates in the future.