Anytime someone tackles a major home project, like installing a new roof, they naturally want to save money where they can. A common money-saving tactic that many homeowners take is trying to do the project themselves, which often leads to mistakes and necessary future repairs. Your roof isn’t something you should attempt to install on your own if you’re not familiar with roofing, especially if it’s a metal roof. It’s not that we don’t believe in you—we just want you to get the project done right the first time. After all, nobody wants a leaky roof. We put together some additional reasons you should hire an expert to install a metal roof; read on to learn more.

A metal roof is more complicated than an asphalt roof

Asphalt roofs have been around for decades and they’re relatively simple to install; a metal roof, on the other hand, is not so simple. Some contractors made their entire career out of strictly installing metal roofs only because they can be that difficult to work with. That said, metal roofs are also much stronger than asphalt roofs and they typically last a lot longer, so they’re still worth it.

It’s less stressful and safer for you

Do you know what the most common cause of injury is for professional roofers? Slips and falls—and they’re professionals. In other words, if you don’t know what you’re doing, you really shouldn’t try to install the roof yourself; this isn’t a “fake it ‘till you make it” moment. Moreover, you probably have other responsibilities in addition to your roof; you don’t need that added stress.

Again, it’ll be done right the first time

We can’t stress this enough—a professional metal roof installer won’t make common installation mistakes because they know what they’re doing. If an average homeowner attempts to install a roof for the first time (not to mention a metal roof), they’re begging for future problems ranging from leaks to roof damage.

A metal roof is a great addition to any home, but there are reasons you should hire an expert to install a metal roof. You could probably figure out most home projects, but a roof isn’t something most people should try.