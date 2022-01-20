Recent $38 million grant will help get veteran’s nursing facility built

The Department of Veteran Affairs announced last week that it is giving the state a $38 million grant to help construct the long awaited nursing facility in Arlington.

Collierville’s Brian Walker, who is the state commander of the Tennessee Veterans of Foreign Wars, called the project a “much needed facility in West Tennessee.”

“Shelby county has the highest concentration of veterans in Tennessee and Fayette County is seeing an influx of veterans,” he added. “Thank you to Don and Holly Swogger for spearheading this effort. It is going to help veterans for decades to come.”

The nursing facility will sit on more than 28 acres at 5240 Elm Park Street and will benefit “veterans, their spouses and Gold Star parents.”

Th facility could open as soon as 2024.

A groundbreaking on construction could happen in March. The total project will cost $68.4 million.

Rep. David Kustoff (R-Germantown), called the 126-bed facility in Arlington a “major accomplishment.”

“This will be a lifeline for our veterans and their families,” said Kustoff. “Thank you to Governor Bill Lee, Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman, Commissioner Amber Mills, and all of our local leaders for your continued leadership on this important effort.”

Gov. Bill Lee said the new facility will “ensure accessible, high-quality care for veterans who call West Tennessee home.”

“I thank the local, state and federal partners who worked to bring this tremendous resource to Arlington and the surrounding communities,” he added.

Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman said “we couldn’t be any happier to see the West Tennessee Veterans Home finally begin construction after so many years.”

“Communities and volunteers from nearby counties all helped through a grass roots campaign to help fund the local portion, and Arlington is fortunate to be the location to help take much needed care of so many veterans in the region,” he added. “We look forward to eventually welcoming the staff and residents of the home and making them feel like a part of the Arlington family.”

“I am so pleased to join Congressman Kustoff and all the citizens of West Tennessee in celebrating the news from the Department of Veterans Affairs announcing federal assistance for new construction of the West Tennessee Veterans Home in Arlington. This project has been a collaboration of community stakeholders in Shelby and surrounding counties that partnered to support those who served our great Country, our heroes. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to better the lives of our veterans in Shelby County,” said Commissioner Amber Mills.