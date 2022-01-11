Even though the seasons are changing, construction projects don’t stop. But what works in the summer may not work well for the winter. That’s why it helps to follow the safety tips for working on a winter construction site.

Notice the Warning Signs

Dangerously low temperatures and other winter conditions make construction workers susceptible to major harm. The frigid weather may lead to someone suffering from frostbite or hypothermia. Hence, the entire crew must know the warning signs of these conditions.

For example, if someone is noticeably and uncontrollably shivering, that may be a red flag of hypothermia’s beginning stages. It’s best to have an emergency plan rather than scramble and panic. So relaying a course of action before starting a project helps get things fresh in everyone’s minds.

Follow Forecasts

Preferably, you should have an idea of what the weather will do during the week. Thus, keeping an eye on the weather report will prepare you for what’s to come. If there will be a harsh snow or ice storm, you’ll know beforehand if it’s worth heading to the construction site. No project is worth putting you and your coworkers in harm’s way.

Dress for the Circumstances

Wearing comfortable clothing makes getting around the site easier at times. However, it might not always be the best practice for safety. Therefore, setting a dress code for winter jobs may be necessary to limit the number of weather-related ailments.

The key element in dressing for a winter construction project is layering up. Dressing in layers allows you some flexibility if someone starts feeling warm during the day. A pair of gloves is another piece of garb essential for workers, seeing as skin-to-metal contact can be problematic in low temperatures. Overall, workers should know how to operate heavy equipment in cold weather to wear the most appropriate things for the job.

Avoid Caffeine

Thwarting caffeine usage on a construction site is virtually impossible, but there are reasons behind the concept. Caffeine-fueled beverages increase the heart rate, making the body feel warmer than it actually is. Instead, opt for water and sports drinks to get the electrolytes you lack.

Have a Heated Break Area

Create a safe space for your crew to escape the cold on their breaks. This heated area can be a designated trailer or tent with enough warmth to feel like you’re on a Caribbean beach. It’s crucial to take the proper precautions with temporary heaters, considering they are fire hazards, though.

Putting these safety tips for working on a winter construction site in place will get you through the tough times until spring comes along. And once you get through one tough season, you’ll be ready for the many years to come.