Saints ‘purely’ in charge

Briarcrest senior quarterback Michael Dallas had another stellar game Friday night as the Saints cruised to a 29-8 win over P.U.R.E Youth Athletics at home. Dallas threw for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also picked up 27 yards on the ground. His favorite target was Jerrod Gentry, who caught 6 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. Will Pritchard gained 57 rushing yards on 9 carries. The Saints were up 14-0 by halftime and the game was never truly in question. Briarcrest is now 5-3 on the season and scheduled to play at MUS this Friday night.