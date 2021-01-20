School Board extends COVID benefits for employees

The Germantown Board of Education has adopted a temporary policy for employees who need to take a leave of absence due to COVID-19.

Board members voted 5-0 last week to extend benefits granted by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) through March 31, 2021.

The Act, which became effective last April, states that employees of Germantown schools are entitled to up to two weeks of paid sick leave if they are unable to work or telework.

“Such leave is in addition to any paid leave that an employee may already be entitled to,” the policy states.

The initial termination date for the FFCRA was Dec. 31, 2020.

“However, the COVID-19 virus continues to infiltrate the United States, including our community,” the policy states. “Therefore, despite the fact that the Germantown School District is not required by law to continue providing the benefits previously granted under the FFCRA, the Board believes that it is in the best interest of its employees to voluntarily continue to provide FFCRA-like benefits.”

The policy doesn’t apply to employees who exhausted their FFCRA benefits as of Dec. 31, 2020.

If an employee used a portion of the benefits last year then they are entitled to the remainder of the allotted time.