School district unveils ‘Road to Reopen’

After hearing feedback from parents via email, phone calls and even a survey, Germantown Municipal Schools has spent months working in task force meetings with more than 100 staff members to form a plan.



In the survey, 96 percent of parents said that they would return their chidren to school in August and 85 percent said that they prefer a hybrid school model rather than strictly remote schooling.



The plan for opening schools on Aug. 6 was officially released on July 15.



The plan will first be presented to the school board on July 14 from 4-6 p.m. during a work session.



The work session can be viewed live at www.youtube.com/channel/UCmFNNI835Gk2KF43P61hARg.



On July 15, a video of the meeting was posted, along with the written plan on our website.



Links to view and read will be sent to parents of current GMSD students via text and email.



The meeting and communication will address district-level plans. Later, individual schools will be releasing additional plans that are more specific to their procedures and scheduling.

GMSD will continue to keep the community informed about the release of school-level plans.

