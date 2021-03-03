n Houston High School celebrated Senior Night last Thursday with a 76-50 district championship win over Collierville.

The Mustangs are now 16-3 on the season and are in first place in Dist. 15AAA.

Houston seniors who were honored include, front row, from left, Cal Greene, Gray Nischwitz, Sam Franklin, AJ Lembo, Collin Cardot, Jordan Cameron, TJ Madlock, Jaiden McCraine and Jake Messer.

Back row, from left, are Johnathan Lawson, Mason Miller, Jerrell Colbert and Zander Yates.

Photo by Kevin Lewter