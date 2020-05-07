Senior Traditions Evolve

As schools continue to operate virtually, senior traditions are evolving to ensure the class of 2020 is celebrated.

At St. George’s, seniors typically wear shirts announcing their college choice on College Commitment Day, May 1.

To celebrate their great accomplishments and continue the college announcement tradition, the class of 2020 hosted a car parade, decorating their vehicles to represent the college they plan to attend in the fall.

This was a fun, socially distant way to recognize the incredible achievements of each member of the senior class, while simultaneously displaying their collective efforts and body of work as the class of 2020.

St. George’s is working diligently to continue traditions, especially for students in seasons of transition.

This is one way to demonstrate the school’s continued commitment to recognizing students and their varied accomplishments.