Shelby County Health Department issues new directive

The Shelby County Health Department issued Health Directive No. 15, which encompasses every municipality in Shelby County including the City of Germantown. This directive gives updated safety guidelines for businesses and the general public.

The new directive went into effect on Nov. 23. Additionally is Face Mask Order and No. 3, which goes into effect immediately. To view the new directive and the Face Mask Order in its entirety, visit shelbytnhealth.com/healthdirectives.

Health Directive No. 15 includes these changes:

For any establishment that serves food and/or alcoholic beverages is required to:

• Limit occupancy to 50 percent

• Close at 10 pm

• Require patrons to wear masks at all times except when actually eating a bite of food or drinking a beverage

• Limit groups dining together to 6 people (but no more than 4 adults) Schools are strongly encouraged to suspend all school-related close-contact sports at this time. Gyms remain open at this time. All employees and patrons are required to wear masks or facial coverings at all times while in the facility, except when in the swimming pool or shower. Shelby County Government expects to be able to provide special financial supports of at least $5,000 for any business that faces closures of at least 30 days that is substantially related to Health Directive No. 15. More details will be forthcoming.

In the spring, Governor Bill Lee delegated the Shelby County Health Department as the governing authority to provide a health directive for the entirety of Shelby County. The City of Germantown will continue to follow the Shelby County Health Department’s directive and join neighboring municipalities to protect our communities and work together to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.