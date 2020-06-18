Shelby County municipalities to remain in phase 2 of ‘Back to Business’ plan

Per the recommendation of the Shelby County Health Department, all municipalities within the county, including Germantown, will remain in Phase II of the Back to Business Plan.

At this time, the Health Department has not established a date for Phase III, as the move will depend on the stabilization of the number of COVID-19 cases.



The recommendation comes from Health Department officials’ continued analysis of data since the move to Phase II on May 19.

As daily reports indicate, Shelby County has seen a continued increase in daily case numbers, as well as an increase in hospitalizations.

The Health Department is seeing evidence of community-wide spread, as well as a reproduction rate of the virus that is not decreasing. In addition, the County did not meet the gating criteria necessary to move forward to Phase III.



“While we share the community’s disappointment in this announcement, it is absolutely critical that we all do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Germatnwon Mayor Mike Palazzolo.

Officials from the Shelby County Health Department are emphasizing that residents adhere to social distancing measures and wear facial coverings when in public.

“We all have to do our part by continuing to follow the advice of our local health officials if we want to move forward with our reopening plan,” Palazzolo added. The City of Germantown is committed to making decisions based strictly on data in order to help keep the community safe from this life-threatening virus.



As we continue to remain in Phase II, the following City of Germantown facilities are open while adhering to guidelines set forth by the Shelby County Health Department.



Phase II of the Back to Business Plan prohibits the gathering of purposeful groups of 50 or more.



The Germantown Community Library is open to the public at 50% capacity. Hours of operation are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursday from 1 to 5:30 p.m.



To enter the library, visitors over two years of age must wear a mask; visitors will also be required to check their temperature using an infrared thermometer provided by the library; and will also be asked a series of health screening questions.



All visitor health screening information will be kept confidential and will not be recorded for future use. Children, up to and including those 15 years of age, must have direct parental/guardian supervision.



In this phase, the Germantown Community Library has a “keep-moving” environment for visitors.

Visitors are able to briefly peruse the library collection and check out library materials at the circulation desk.



Staff is available, inside the Library, to help visitors locate and check out library materials to allow other visitors to enter the building in a timely manner.



The Germantown Regional History and Genealogy Center and the Friends of the Germantown Community Library Bookstore remain closed to the public.

In addition, the library is not accepting volunteers at this time.

All trails, park restrooms, tennis courts and open spaces parks remain open and accessible to the public.

In addition, the Houston Levee Skate Park, Forgey Dog Park, the disc golf course at Johnson Road Park and the Bobby Lanier Farm Park are also open to the public.



All playgrounds, the outdoor multi-purpose sports court at Farmington Park, public water fountains and rental facilities remain closed at this time.



These public spaces are not staffed and do not allow for proper cleaning and disinfecting in between each public use. The concern for the playgrounds is the lack of social distancing among small children and gathering of large crowds.



The Germantown Athletic Club is open with a capacity of 50 percent. Any additional information or changes will be communicated directly to Club members.



The Germantown Performing Arts Center auditorium and lobby will remain closed to the public.



GPAC is hosting limited capacity events within the Grove.



The Great Hall & Conference Center is open to small group rentals.



Germantown Municipal Court activities have resumed.



City Hall remains closed to the public, but service delivery is not impacted.