Shopper convicted in Wolfchase jewelry store heist

A 59-year-old man who was chased down by a security officer after he and another suspect stole a diamond ring from a Wolfchase Galleria jewelry store in 2019 was convicted Wednesday of felony theft and other criminal charges, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

The Criminal Court jury convicted Lamont Cummings of theft of property over $2,500, evading arrest, resisting official detention, and criminal impersonation.

Cummings told police he was Terrell Hack, 40, but an FBI fingerprint database revealed his true identity in addition to several other aliases, dates of birth, and warrants. He is a native of Philadelphia believed to be responsible for similar heists in other parts of the country.

Investigators said Cummings and an unidentified accomplice entered the Robert Irwin Jewelry Store in the Wolfchase Galleria around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2019. While Cummings was discussing the purchase of a wedding ring with a store employee, his accomplice reached over the counter and grabbed a lady’s gold-and-diamond ring. The two men then fled.

An off-duty police officer chased them to a getaway car in the parking lot and apprehended Cummings. The unidentified accomplice escaped with the ring.

Cummings will be sentenced on Dec. 14 by Judge Bobby Carter.