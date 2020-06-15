Simple and Effective Ways to Remodel a Bathroom on a Budget

When homeowners get the urge to start a home renovation, there’s a high probability that their bathroom is going to be high on the priority list. In fact, next to kitchens, bathroom remodels have the most demand and greatest impact on overall home value. However, it often occurs that, no matter how much an old bathroom can benefit from a few redesigns, the price tag is too much for many individuals to accept. Fortunately, you don’t need to burn through your savings to make some small but impactful changes to your bathroom. These are a few ways to remodel a bathroom on a budget while still transforming it to match your vision.

Paint With a New Color

Years of dirt, dust, and steam can leave your bathroom’s paint job looking warped and dull. This not only makes the space look like it’s in worse condition than it is, but it also ruins the appeal of its color scheme. The colors we use in a room are key to creating and sustaining an atmosphere for the time we’re in that space. When you no longer like your bathroom’s color, it can make you not want to spend time in that room at all. If you think it’s time for a change, don’t be afraid to make the switch to a more soothing hue.

Change Your Lighting Fixtures

Lighting is also an important component of an accommodating bathroom. While the light itself illuminates the space so you can perform important hygiene tasks, the fixtures act as decorations to establish the room’s design. As such, choosing the right lighting fixtures for your bathroom must involve finding a balance between style and practicality for it to work well in the space. Luckily, there are a variety of beautiful and affordable fixtures on the market for you to choose from.

Layer Fresh Caulk Over Tile Grout

Another effective way to remodel a bathroom on a budget is to overlay your broken or stained tile grout with caulk. Many homeowners overlook this detail, yet it has a significant effect on the overall appearance of your bathroom. As water soaks into the grout and dries, it can begin cracking or chipping, which traps access dirt. Taking the time to wash out the grout and apply lines of caulk over them can freshen the look of the room and protect these areas from future damage. Plus, completing this job only costs you your time and the price of a bottle of caulking product.