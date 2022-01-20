Winter Storm Izzy brought a thin layer of powdery snow to the Mid-South on Sunday and the children of Germantown took advantage of the wintery weather. Snow fell over Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Residents like Dean Horton (below) and Grey and Della Parker (above) enjoyed making snowmen out of the “perfect snow.” When surface temperatures are just above freezing, snow can melt slightly, adding more moisture and creating heavy, wet snow. When surface temperatures are below freezing, you get powdery snow, which contains less water, according to Samantha-Rae Tuthill of accuweather.com.