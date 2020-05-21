State By State Breakdown: The cost of testing every nursing home resident & staff

“For months now, we have been advocating for expanded and priority testing in nursing homes to protect our residents and caregivers, but this is a significant undertaking and cost for nursing homes to shoulder on their own. That’s why we have asked HHS to grant our request for a $10 billion emergency relief to help fund expedited testing and the additional staffing needed to respond to this unprecedented health crisis”
said Mark Parkinson, President and CEO of American Health Care Association and National Center of Assisted Living