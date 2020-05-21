State By State Breakdown: The cost of testing every nursing home resident & staff

Below is a state by state breakdown of the estimated cost to test every nursing home resident and staff just once, which would cost $440 million nationwide. (Note: This does not include the cost to test residents and staff at assisted living and other long term care facilities.)

As this shows, the cost of ongoing COVID testing of nursing home residents and staff is unsustainable without additional funding and support from federal and state governments. Even the CDC’s recent recommendation to test all nursing home staff weekly would cost more than $1 billion every month.

“For months now, we have been advocating for expanded and priority testing in nursing homes to protect our residents and caregivers, but this is a significant undertaking and cost for nursing homes to shoulder on their own. That’s why we have asked HHS to grant our request for a $10 billion emergency relief to help fund expedited testing and the additional staffing needed to respond to this unprecedented health crisis”

said Mark Parkinson, President and CEO of American Health Care Association and National Center of Assisted Living