State will have two major elections before the end of 2020

Tennessee will have two major elections before the end of 2020:



Aug. 6: The Shelby County General Election and the State/Federal Primary. Deadlines and candidates are covered in this story.



Nov. 3: General and Municipal Election. Deadlines and candidates will be covered after the Aug. 6 election.



Shelby County General Election and State/Federal Primary



Absentee ballots: The deadline to request an absentee ballot is July 30.

According to the Shelby County Election Commission, absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day via U.S. Mail or private carrier (no drop-offs permitted). Although it is correct that ballot will be delivered without a stamp, it does not mean that a ballot with no stamp will arrive in in time for the deadline. The SCEC urges absentee voters to use a stamp and mail well in advance.



Early voting: Early voting dates are July 17-Aug. 1 at multiple locations in Shelby County.



Early voting hours at those sites are the same: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on two Saturdays (July 18 and 25) and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.



For a list of more Shelby County early voting locations in Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Memphis, visit bit.ly/Shelby-Early-Vote-August-2020. (If that link breaks, navigate to the same page by going to shelbyvote.com/upcoming-elections, selecting “County General & State / Federal Primary 8.6.2020” and then selecting Early Voting’s “Schedule – Locations, Dates & Hours.”)



General voting information: If you don’t know what your voting district is, visit shelbyvote.com/what-districts-am-i. Each voter also should note that only the races for his/her district will appear on the voter’s actual ballot.

Candidates – Shelby County General Election



These will be listed on both the Democratic and Republican primary ballots.

General Sessions Court Clerk: Paul C. Boyd (R) and Joe Brown (D)

Shelby County School Board District 2: Althea E. Greene

Shelby County School Board District 3: Jesse Jeff, Stephanie P. Love and Aaron Youngblood

Shelby County School Board District 4: Clyde Wayne Pinkston, Tamarques Porter, Kristy Sullivan and Kevin Woods

Shelby County School Board District 5: Paul Evelyn Allen, Mauricio Calvo, April Ghueder, Sheleah Harris and Scott McCormick

Shelby County School Board District 7: Trevor Johnson Banks and Miska Clay Bibbs

Collierville Municipal Judge: Lee Ann Pafford Dobson

Question for the Court of Appeals, Western Division: Shall Carma Dennis McGee be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?

Sample ballot – State and Federal Democratic Primary

U.S. Senate: Marquita Bradshaw, Gary G. Davis, Robin Kimbrough, James Mackler and Mark Pickrell

U.S. House of Representatives – District 8: Erika Stotts Pearson, Lawrence A. Pivnick, Hollis W. Skinner and Savannah Williamson

U.S. House of Representatives – District 9: Leo Awgowhat, Steve Cohen and Corey O. Strong

U.S. House of Representatives – District 30: Marion Latroy A-Williams Jr. and Sara P. Kyle

U.S. House of Representatives – District 32: Julie Byrd Ashworth

U.S. House of Representatives – District 83: Jerri Green

U.S. House of Representatives – District 84: Dominique Primer and Joe Towns Jr.

U.S. House of Representatives – District 85: Jesse Chism and Alvin Crook

U.S. House of Representatives – District 86: Barbara Cooper, Austin A. Crowder, Dominique Frost and JoAnn Wooten-Lewis

U.S. House of Representatives – District 87: Karen Camper

U.S. House of Representatives – District 88: Larry J. Miller and Orrden W. Williams Jr.

U.S. House of Representatives – District 90: Torrey C. Harris, Anya Parker and Catrina Smith

U.S. House of Representatives – District 91: London Lamar

U.S. House of Representatives – District 93: G.A. Hardaway

U.S. House of Representatives – District 95: Lynnette P. Williams

U.S. House of Representatives – District 96: Dwayne Thompson

U.S. House of Representatives – District 97: Allan Creasy, Ruby Powell-Dennis, Gabby Salinas and Clifford Stockton

U.S. House of Representatives – District 98: Antonio Parkinson and Charles A. Thompson

U.S. House of Representatives – District 99: No candidate qualified for the Democratic primary

State Executive Committeeman District 32 (unexpired term): No candidate qualified for the Democratic primary

State Executive Committeeman District 33 (unexpired term): Issac V. Freeman III

State Executive Committeewoman District 33 (unexpired term): No candidate qualified for the Democratic primary

Sample ballot – State and Federal Republican Primary

U.S. Senate: Clifford Adkins, Natisha Brooks, Byron Bush, Roy Dale Cope, Terry Dicus, Tom Emerson Jr., George S. Flinn Jr., Bill Hagerty, Jon Henry, Kent A. Morrell, Glen L. Neal Jr., John E. Osborne, Aaron L. Pettigrew, David Schuster and Manny Sethi

U.S. House of Representatives – District 8: David Kustoff

U.S. States House of Representatives – District 9: Charlotte Bergmann

Tennessee Senate – District 30: No candidates qualified for the Republican primary

Tennessee Senate – District 32: Paul W. Rose and Scott Throckmorton

Tennessee House of Representatives – District 83: Mark White

Tennessee House of Representatives – District 84: No candidate qualified for the Republican primary

Tennessee House of Representatives – District 85: No candidate qualified for the Republican primary

Tennessee House of Representatives – District 86: Rob White

Tennessee House of Representatives – District 87: No candidate qualified for the Republican primary

Tennessee House of Representatives – District 88: No candidate qualified for the Republican primary

Tennessee House of Representatives – District 90: No candidate qualified for the Republican primary

Tennessee House of Representatives – District 91: No candidate qualified for the Republican primary

Tennessee House of Representatives – District 93: No candidate qualified for the Republican primary

Tennessee House of Representatives – District 95: William Kevin Vaughan

Tennessee House of Representatives – District 96: Patricia “Patti” Possel

Tennessee House of Representatives – District 97: John Gillespie and Brandon S. Weise

Tennessee House of Representatives – District 98: No candidate qualified for the Republican primary

Tennessee House of Representatives – District 99: Tom Leatherwood and Lee Mills

State Executive Committeewoman – District 29 (unexpired term): Tina McElravey

State Executive Committeeman – District 30 (unexpired term): No candidate qualified for the Republican primary

State Executive Committeewoman – District 30 (unexpired term): No candidate qualified for the Republican primary