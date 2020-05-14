Students find new ways to celebrate birthdays

Local student Logan Strietelmeier recently celebrated his 18th birthday while observing social distancing.



His friends, Jake and DJ, planned a “drive-by” birthday party.



They arranged for all the kids to meet at a designated spot and then drive to our neighborhood, horns honking, music blaring, yelling, then singing “Happy Birthday.”



They texted Logan’s mother, Pam, as they entered the neighborhood so that Logan would be outside.



“What I think is so great about this picture is it was the day after the Governor announced school was, officially, closed for the rest of the year for the entire state and Mr. Jones had sent out an email telling the Seniors that their traditional graduation was cancelled, but he would come up with an alternative,” Pam said. “Instead of these kids moping around, they rallied for a friend to celebrate his birthday.



“The other thing that makes this picture amazing is that there are kids from five high schools in this picture: Collierville High School, Houston High, Harding, Briarcrest and First Assembly Christian School (about 25 kids),” she continued. “It wasn’t just CHS seniors not moping around, but many schools moving on with life after having ALL of their graduations cancelled just the day before.



“Another interesting story about my son,” Pam concluded. “We heard his first heartbeat and had his first ultrasound on Sept. 11, 2001. Thousands of people lost their lives that morning and we heard Logan’s first sound of life at 3 p.m. that afternoon. They say the Class of 2020 is the Class of Survivors, there may be a lot of truth to that! Class of 2020 – Senior Strong!”