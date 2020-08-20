Students make masks at virtual camp

Briarcrest Christian School’s iD TECH Camps offered a service project this summer called “3-D Printing for a Cause.”

The goal of the project was to provide mask extenders to hospital staff and first responders.

PICTURED BELOW: Juniors Dawson Harrington and Owen Hansen, along with senior Eric Jurberg, reached out to Mrs. Bonasso and the Briarcrest STEM class to see if any students would be interested in participating in this worthwhile service project.

The virtual camp provided a 3-D printer along with online lessons to learn about 3-D modeling, designing, and printing.

Together, the Briarcrest students created over 300 mask extenders.

In addition to the mask extenders, Dawson Harrington’s grandmother, Eliza Webb, sewed masks which were partially funded by the Foresters Financial Caring Through Crisis Grant.

The masks and extenders were distributed at Methodist Germantown Hospital this summer.