Suburban Chamber Alliance unites to discuss Blue Oval

Local elected officials and suburban Chamber leaders attended a meeting last week with the Shelby County Chamber Alliance to discuss the Blue Oval City megasite and the ways it will “bolster the local economy.”

Blue Oval City is a planned automotive assembly complex near Stanton, Tenn. that will be operated by Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation, and is expected to be operational in 2025.

The facility takes its name from Ford’s logo, and will primarily consist of an automotive assembly plant that will produce electric Ford F-Series pickup trucks and a plant that will manufacture electric vehicle batteries, as well as a battery recycling facility, suppliers, and a training center.

The project is expected to cost $5.6 billion, making it the most expensive single investment in Tennessee history, and employ approximately 5,800 when complete.

PICTURED: From left are Chamber leaders Mark Heuberger (Collierville), Tonia Howell (Arlington), Terry Roland (Millington), Harold Byrd (Shelby County Chamber Alliance), Janie Day (Germantown), Brittney Buchanan (Lakeland) and John Threadgill (Bartlett).