Take-Back: City collects 424 pounds of prescription meds

On Saturday, the Germantown Police Department partnered with the Kroger on Farmington Boulevard and participated in the DEA’s National Drug Take Back initiative.

They were able to collect a total of 424 pounds of prescription medications.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Last year, Drug Take Back Day brought in nearly 1 million pounds of unused, expired, and unwanted medications across the country, the largest amount ever collected in the program’s 10 years.

Americans once again showed their dedication to remove prescription pills from their homes to prevent addiction before it starts.