The Germantown Education Foundation (GEF) has named Julie Williams, a gifted education teacher at Dogwood Elementary School, the 2020 Teacher of the Year.

Last week, Williams was given a new car from Principle Toyota in honor of her accomplishment.

Principle Toyota General Manager Todd Lochner (standing seventh from left) was on hand to give Williams the keys to her new vehicle. Superintendent Jason Manuel and School Board members Linda Fisher and Amy Eoff were also in attendance.

GEF Executive Director Robyn Rey Rudisill helped organize the event.

Established in 2006, the Germantown Education Foundation is an independent, 501(c)3, not-for-profit corporation that raises funds to directly support the public education of children in Germantown.

Through grants, projects and initiatives, the foundation helps advance the academic achievement of students by improving the quality of teaching and learning.

