TENNESSEE – NEW UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS FILED

Week Ending: April 25, 2020

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.

Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

Statewide Data

Week Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims

10 March 14, 2020 2,746 16,342

11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098

12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570

13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438

14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910

15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053

16 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543

Regional Data: Week Ending April 25

Local Workforce Development

Area New Claims Filed

Greater Memphis – 8,215

Northwest Tennessee – 1,105

Southwest Tennessee – 1,480

Northern Middle Tennessee – 14,927

Southern Middle Tennessee – 3,251

Upper Cumberland – 1,510

Southeast Tennessee – 5,018

East Tennessee – 9,290

Northeast Tennessee – 2,379

West TN Mobile American Job Center – 14

Middle TN Mobile American Job Center – 147

East TN Mobile America Job Center – 15