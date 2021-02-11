Many people spend a great deal of time in their cars. Driving to work, errands, and social events can eat up hours of our time. If you’re going to spending a lot of time in your vehicle, it can’t hurt to organize a little. Consider some of the benefits of having an organized car.

Eliminate Distractions

Distracted driving is one of the most common dangers on the road these days—mostly due to technology. However, the junk in your car can be just as distracting. Whether it’s an old pair of shoes or a messy ball of McDonald’s bags, anything can take your eyes off the road long enough to cause a dangerous accident.

Save on Gas

The more weight you have in your car, the more gas you’re going to use. Organizing and cleaning out unnecessary items will reduce your vehicle’s weight so you can take longer journeys with fewer stops at the gas pump. Look at the things you have in your trunk and reorganize or eliminate any bulky cargo that could be weighing you down.

Protect Yourself in an Accident

Loose items in your vehicle can quickly become dangerous projectiles in the event of an accident. Putting everything in its place and eliminating junk will protect you and passengers from easily preventable injuries.

Make It More Pleasant

If you’re the notoriously messy friend, your friends would probably prefer to drive instead of sitting in your clutter. While this saves you the hassle of driving everyone around, it’s nice to return the favor every now and then. A clean interior will make it a much more pleasant experience for everyone.

Easier Upkeep and Cleaning

Biting the bullet and cleaning your car might not sound like the most fun activity, but the upkeep will become much more manageable once you take the first step. Organizing your vehicle will help keep it clean for a long time, saving you time and energy.

Organization is one of the keys to living a stress-free lifestyle, and these benefits of having an organized car will definitely help.