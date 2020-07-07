You make different considerations for the furniture you place outside in comparison to those you make for indoor furniture. You often desire furniture in your patio to reflect the natural environment a bit more because it will stand surrounded by the grass, shrubs, and trees. Additionally, durability may become more important to you when you think of buying or making furniture for the yard. Pick from the best materials for outdoor furniture so that the chairs and tables you get are both stylish and durable.

Aluminum

Aluminum is a metal that is well-adapted to outside spaces for several reasons. It’s lightweight, so aluminum chairs are easy to move around. At the same time, aluminum won’t bend out of shape from strong gusts or physical forces. You can leave aluminum furniture out in the rain, as well, since it does not rust. If a smooth, metallic appearance is what you want in your outdoor furniture, aluminum is a good option.

Rattan

Woven rattan fibers scream outdoors because they derive from plants and have a bright, summery feel with their crisscrossing surfaces. The weave imparts rattan furniture pieces with a bit of give, which adds to the comfort you feel when sitting in them. Rattan is more delicate than other materials, however. It can weaken when it gets wet and may fade in strong sunlight. As such, you might need to take them inside on some occasions. If you have a roofed outdoor space, though, rattan can be quite ideal.

Teak

Most wood doesn’t hold up too well when exposed to the elements for a long time, but teak is not subject to these typical weaknesses. This type of wood contains oils that make it more resistant to water and insects than other species. It’s also sturdy, so bumps and grazes won’t significantly damage furniture made from it. Still, you do need to apply a sealant if you don’t want it to change color over time. It can also start to rot when consistently exposed to too much moisture, even though it is more water-resistant than other woods.

Plastic Lumber

Plastic lumber finds a spot among the best materials for outdoor furniture because it manages to combine form and function. It mimics the color and texture of natural wood, is durable enough to work well as furniture, and is unaffected by wood’s shortcomings. Plastic lumber is stronger than wood, as water, microorganisms, and insects don’t cause plastic lumber to breakdown. You may choose it if you want your furniture to be low maintenance.