Recycling should be a common practice in every home because it improves the environment. Why should you care? Because the environment affects you and everyone around you. If manufacturers have to produce products from raw materials, they’re more likely to produce harmful greenhouse gases that negatively affect air quality. Additionally, recycling conserves energy and natural resources––who would want a world without forests? Nobody––so start recycling. Recycling anything you can is best, but we’re going to discuss the best materials to recycle for the environment in our guide below. Read on to learn more.

Paper

Demand for paper has decreased some since so many people now access documents, take notes, and read digitally, but paper is still a vital material to recycle. Companies throughout the nation are making an effort to reduce paper waste by offering incentives and discounts for customers who choose paperless billing. The problem is a lot of people don’t recycle paper––they merely throw it in the trash. Decomposing paper in landfills is one of the leading causes of methane emission, which ultimately harms the climate.

Plastics

Arguably the worst invention for the environment’s longevity was plastic. You can get into the scientific compounds of which plastic is worse than others, but the bottom line is people need to reduce their plastic use. Plastic bottles and shopping bags alone make up the majority of plastic waste in America. What’s worse is that there are so many different types of plastic, each of which requires a different recycling process. That said, it’s best to avoid plastic altogether if possible. Start using a reusable water bottle and canvas shopping bags, which will last longer and significantly reduce your plastic waste.

Metals

In addition to plastic, metal manufacturing has detrimental results on the environment, which is only one of the many reasons to recycle metal. Everyone should recycle all metal types, but steel and aluminum are the most important types to recycle. Both steel and aluminum are primary materials for products such as soda cans, baking tins, and aerosol cans. Moreover, steel is a primary source for construction and railway materials.

Making an effort to better the environment starts with knowing the best materials to recycle. Once you know which materials to recycle or avoid altogether, you can begin making lifestyle changes that will create a more sustainable lifestyle.