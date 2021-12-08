Groceries, gas, and life in general are getting more expensive. If your job isn’t increasing your wage as the goods and services you need go up in price, it’s time to look for an additional income stream. Creating a passive income stream is a way to generate money with a lot of up-front work but limited ongoing maintenance. Here are the best sources of supplemental income in 2021.

Blog Writing

If there’s something you care about, there are others in the world looking to read about it! A blog can be about anything you want, from favorite recipes to nuanced discussions of modern board games. The more blogs you write, the more traffic you’ll draw to your website. Eventually, with online ads and sponsorships, you can make serious money.

Successful blogs are all about quality and consistency. Take time to build an audience, provide them with great content, and your site will grow like a sunflower.

Teaching Digital Classes

For some people, their knowledge of a given subject goes beyond a passing interest. Whether there’s a hobby you understand back to front or you want to impart some wisdom you gained from a specialized school, you can teach online courses and make big bucks.

The best part about this income stream is that once you’ve filmed a course, you’re done! Upload it to a learning website like Udemy or Skillshare and watch your view count increase.

Real Estate

The other suggestions on this list may not seem like enough of a guarantee to everyone, so you can also try your hand at real estate investing. While digital classes and blog writing rely on people seeking out your work, you can count on interested buyers if you’ve researched your market well.

Buying your first investment property may seem daunting, but it isn’t as scary as it seems. You can flip houses for a quick profit or rent space to enjoy ongoing monthly income!

Now that you know the best sources of supplemental income in 2021, get ready to increase your monthly paycheck while doing what you love.