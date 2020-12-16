Everyone knows that you’re not supposed to drink and drive. The problem is that alcohol impairs your judgement, making it easier to make a bad decision. You might think you’re more in control than you actually are. Alternatively, you might believe that a short drive after only one or two drinks is perfectly safe. These misconceptions and mistakes can lead to disaster out on the road—for both yourself and others. When you have a clear understanding of the biggest risks of drinking and driving, you’re more likely to make smart decisions after a fun night out. Stay safe wherever you go by steering clear of these all-too-common drinking dangers.

Impaired Judgement and Reaction Times

Alcohol affects your system, even if you don’t notice it at first. Your coordination worsens, you’re more easily distracted, and you have slower reaction times. All of these things can prove disastrous behind the wheel, where you need to be focused and in control at all times. Moreover, alcohol impairs your judgement. You might feel sober but still have slower reaction times or reduced concentration. In this state, you’re much more likely to run a red light, swerve between lanes, or crash into another driver. Even if you can drive away from these incidents with minimal consequences, that doesn’t change the fact that the risks are there. Getting behind the wheel while intoxicated puts yourself, your vehicle, and everyone else on the road in danger.

Enduring Legal Consequences

Speaking of consequences, one of the biggest risks of drinking and driving is getting a DUI. Driving under the influence can lead to an officer pulling you over. This starts a long, stressful process that can create serious problems for you. One traffic stop can then lead to an arrest, court case, and even a conviction. The legal consequences of your actions stay on your driving record for years, affecting both your professional and personal life. Your finances will also suffer as you pay fines, increased insurance premiums, and other expenses.