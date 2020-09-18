Everybody knows that they need to dust their home, but some of us aren’t dusting everywhere we should be. Dusting is essential for maintaining your health, reducing allergies, and keeping your home attractive. If we’re honest, dust isn’t a good look (unless it’s in a haunted house, of course). We’ll discuss the dustiest areas in your home below; check it out.

The Bedroom

Dust clings to virtually anything but especially to things in bedrooms. Specifically, bedding is an extremely common place to find dust buildup. Additionally, dust always collects under beds and mattresses. As if that’s not enough, dust has a way of finding its way into every small crease and crack—so you may find dust in your drawers, too. In other words, if you haven’t changed and washed your sheets, pillowcases, and comforters in a while, you’d better get on that.

Behind Major Appliances and Furniture

This one isn’t very surprising because most of us have never moved our refrigerator or washer and dryer before. That said, it might be in your best interest to dust and vacuum underneath and behind your furniture and appliances every once in a while. In fact, your appliances will operate more efficiently because your refrigerator won’t need to filter out all the dust.

The Basement

Most basements never have enough airflow or ventilation, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that basements are extremely dusty. The problem is, most basements are also dark, damp, and warm, so they’re prime real estate for pests like dust mites. Luckily, there are some ways you can control or prevent dust mites in your basement that involve more than just cleaning. To be frank, most of us wouldn’t welcome dust mites in our home, so be sure your home is pest-proof while you’re at it.

Now that you know the dustiest areas in your home, you’re probably ready to change up your cleaning routine. We don’t blame you. If you stay on top of dusting and cleaning, you’ll be healthier because your home’s air will be purer. Additionally, your home will look much better, and who doesn’t want that?