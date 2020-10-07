A lot of important work happens in a medical lab. Scientists and other medical professionals work to study diseases, develop medicines, and keep pharmaceuticals safe. To accomplish these tasks, every lab owner must stock their facility with valuable equipment. While every facility is different, there are a few essentials on every lab’s shopping list. From sanitation and safety equipment to a pharmaceutical-grade freezer to store the results of their projects, here are just a few examples of the most important equipment to buy for a medical lab.

Autoclave

Sterilization is a key part of any successful lab project. An autoclave uses high pressures and temperatures to decontaminate instruments, dishes, glassware, and other vital medical lab supplies. This eliminates potential pathogens and other infections materials, preventing the accidental spread of diseases that can contaminate materials or make employees and anyone they come into contact with sick. As such, the autoclave is a staple in every medical lab. You cannot reuse or even dispose of certain equipment without first running it through the autoclave.

Cold Storage Unit

A lot of the materials that medical labs work with are temperature-sensitive, meaning that you must store them at a specific temperature to extend shelf life and prevent contamination. These materials include everything from samples for analysis to developing vaccines. Losing such components can cost the lab a lot of time and money, so it’s important to have a reliable cold storage unit to house them. There are many considerations to make when purchasing a lab fridge or freezer, but having the right one in your facility gives you increased security and a better-organized inventory for your lab.

Centrifuge

Many medical lab projects revolve around studying and testing samples, which means a centrifuge is among the most important equipment to buy for a medical lab. The centrifuge allows lab workers to separate substances into concentrated samples that they can analyze. For example, medical labs that work with blood samples frequently use a centrifuge to separate the blood cells from the plasma. This allows them to perform more specific tests on either component. Clinical labs spend a lot of time analyzing body fluids and other organic materials to better understand diseases and harmful conditions, making centrifuges are a crucial part of their daily work.