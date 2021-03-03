Many people in the US believe that the motorcycle is an exclusively American phenomenon, but the truth is, it is an internationally loved machine. From luxury rides to racing motorcycles to everyday bikes, you can find a motorcycle in almost every part of the world. If you want to travel and enjoy the high-octane and cultural fun of motorcycles, here are the most important motorcycle events worldwide.

Enduropale Le Touquet

The Enduropale is one of the most well-attended and exciting motorcycle races each year. Hosted in France, thousands of spectators travel to watch hundreds of riders speed through this motocross race. Apart from its high attendance rate, the Enduropale is a beautiful race on the beach that allows visitors to enjoy the waves and the excitement simultaneously.

The Greece Rally

The Greece Rally, as the name implies, is an exciting gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts from all around the globe. Historically hosted in Serres, the Greece Rally recently moved to Veria, which provides a whole new set of routes and terrain for racers to traverse. Enjoy the sunshine of Greece along with the rugged terrain of the Greece Rally.

Daytona Bike Week

Daytona Beach, Florida, is home to the infamous Daytona Bike Week. Hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country and world make an effort to join the bike-related festivities beneath the Floridian sun. The Daytona International Speedway has a long history, but every year people flock to the stadium and the surrounding beach to watch the motorcyclists at play.

Thunder in the Glens

Apart from having a glorious name, Thunder in the Glens is one of the world’s most scenic motorcycle events. While the French and Florida gatherings happen by the beach, Thunder in the Glens occurs in Aviemore, Scotland. This picturesque location boasts rolling meadows and miles-long stretches of green, and it is well worth the trip.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic limits our ability to travel from country to country easily, you must add the most important motorcycle events worldwide to your bucket list. If you enjoy motorcycles and biker culture, you know these events aren’t mere hoopla. They are exciting opportunities to see the world and celebrate a much-loved sport.